Chubb (NYSE:CB) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.73.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.