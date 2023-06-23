Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $194.52. 124,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,360. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

