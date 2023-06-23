Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.