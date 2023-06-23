Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 0.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Chorus Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.