Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 0.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
Chorus Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
