Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chegg by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after buying an additional 2,750,725 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 6,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

