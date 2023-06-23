Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.94

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.94 and traded as high as C$9.09. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 247,875 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.94.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

