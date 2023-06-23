Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Lifted by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 6.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,282,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $204.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

