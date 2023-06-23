ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,059,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

CHPT stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

