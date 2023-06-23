Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Certara were worth $26,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Certara by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Certara Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 134,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,614. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 195.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,104 shares of company stock worth $634,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

