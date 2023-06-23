Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.37. 325,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,496,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.