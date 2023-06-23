Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 47,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.