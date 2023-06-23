Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 175,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,095. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

