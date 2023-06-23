Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $230,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,617,758. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

