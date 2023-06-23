Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 5.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,621,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,890,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 27,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

