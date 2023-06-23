Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 28,377 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,387,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,670,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13,078.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 345,791 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQM traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,492. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.73.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

