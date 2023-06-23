Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 251 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,195. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

