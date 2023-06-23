Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

