Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Centene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.