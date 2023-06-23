Celo Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $537,353.16 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.54 million and $537,353.16 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,737,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

