CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up about 1.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CBIZ worth $3,703,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $54.61.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

