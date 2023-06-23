CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up about 1.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CBIZ worth $3,703,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $54.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on CBIZ from StockNews.com
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.