Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

