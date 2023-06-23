Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.52.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.