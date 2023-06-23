Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLDT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,627. The company has a market cap of $445.60 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

