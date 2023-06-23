Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.00. 96,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.60.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

