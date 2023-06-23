Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

