Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO traded down $19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $822.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,098. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

