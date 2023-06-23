Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,346. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $270.18.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

