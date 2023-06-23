Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.8% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. 58,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.