Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 260.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 228,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,779. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

