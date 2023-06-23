Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.87. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,046. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.07.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

