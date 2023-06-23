Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 137.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

