Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,985 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4,962.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,501. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.46. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

