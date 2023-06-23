Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,778,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,388,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

