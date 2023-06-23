Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 5.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.77. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

