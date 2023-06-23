CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $446,577.69 and approximately $4.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,450.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00285256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00475597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00499135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00056149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars.

