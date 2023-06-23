Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$169.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

CNR stock opened at C$157.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$141.80 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$159.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$160.69.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8165 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

