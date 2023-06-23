Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.33.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3386555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.38%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

