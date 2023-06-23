Canaccord Genuity Group Raises GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target to GBX 410

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.25) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 396 ($5.07).

GBG opened at GBX 244 ($3.12) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.75. The company has a market capitalization of £616.12 million, a P/E ratio of -519.15, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.33. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 239.80 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 658.50 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -851.06%.

In other news, insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,027.51). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

