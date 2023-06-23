Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

