Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 33,700 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRPT. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,094.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

