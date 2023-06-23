Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

