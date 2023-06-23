Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 939 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

