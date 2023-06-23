Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

