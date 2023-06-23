Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTP. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.