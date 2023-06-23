Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.