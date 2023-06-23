Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.