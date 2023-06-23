C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. 6,296,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,086. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
