C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. 6,296,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,086. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

