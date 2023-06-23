Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.69 and last traded at $158.34. Approximately 272,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,046,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.17.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

