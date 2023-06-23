BTIG Research Boosts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $26.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $407.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AVITA Medical by 88.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical



AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

