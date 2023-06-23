BTIG Research Boosts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCELGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $407.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCELGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AVITA Medical by 88.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.