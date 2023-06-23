Bryant J. Yates Sells 2,630 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
