Bryant J. Yates Sells 2,630 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

